Laverne Cox Reveals Taylor Swift Wasn't Actually Drunk While Dancing Together

Laverne Cox had the best time partying with Taylor Swift! The actress stopped by Access Live to dish about kicking it back with T-Swift at her party, which caused the internet to dub the pop icon #DrunkTaylor. However, Laverne reveals Taylor wasn't drunk, she was just having fun! The star also spills what really went down during the final days of her hit show, "Orange Is the New Black."

