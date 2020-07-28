Also available on the nbc app

Laverne Cox still can't believe she was nominated for her fourth Emmy! The "Inventing Anna" star was left speechless when Leslie Jones surprised her with the news that she had snagged a nomination for Surprising Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her single-scene return to the final season of "Orange Is The New Black." Laverne gushed over the major shocker to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles shortly after the nomination ceremony.

