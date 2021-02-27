Also available on the nbc app

Laverne Cox is no longer on the market! The Emmy-nominated actress gushed about her love life to Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily. Laverne talks about being open to the possibilities of different relationships and goes on to say, “I love that I was open and I didn’t expect that he would be the dude that I would kind of, just like, decide would be the dude for now and not want to see anybody else, but we fell in love and that’s where we are right now.” The “Promising Young Woman" actress explores the topics of dating over 40 and dating apps on her podcast “The Laverne Cox Show” which is available now on iHeart Radio.

