Laverne Cox serving some fright just in time for Halloween as a killer stylist in Hulu's "Bad Hair." The "Orange Is the New Black" alum talked to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the hilarious horror comedy," which debuts Oct. 23. She also opened up her perspective on dating, saying, "Any male energy in my life is wonderful if it comes, but luckily I'm not thirsty, I'm not desperate. I understand that most men are not boyfriend material." Plus, the Gold Bond partner talked about the importance of skincare and the company's #ChampionYourSkin campaign.

