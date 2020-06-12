Main Content

Lauryn Whitney On The Message She Needs All To Hear: 'When Did My Baby Become A Threat?'

Lauryn Whitney opens up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about creating the powerful viral video in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that asks, "When did my baby become a threat?" The mom reveals that she cried when she discovered she was having a boy, because she feared for his safety and didn't know how to protect him. "How do I create a space," she says, "where he knows -- not just love internally - but he feels that when he walks outside of this space, outside of his home?"

