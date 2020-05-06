Also available on the nbc app

Laurence Fishburne has taken on so many now-iconic movie roles, but there's one he's glad he turned down. The "Black-ish" star told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that he's "happy" he passed on portraying Jules Winnfield in "Pulp Fiction," a role that went to Samuel L. Jackson. Laurence also reacted to Will Smith famously turning down "The Matrix" and said that having him in the franchise "would have been great." The season finale of "Black-ish" airs May 5 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

