Lauren Smith-Fields' Death: Inside The Latest Developments In The Shocking Case

It's been six weeks since 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead after going on a Bumble date with a 37-year-old white man. According to police, her date was the one who called 911. Her family has accused authorities of improperly handling the investigation, and their attorney tells Access Hollywood he's planning on filing a lawsuit against the police department for alleged negligence. Former prosecutor Loni Coombs helps Access break down the latest developments in the case.

