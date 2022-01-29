Also available on the nbc app

It's been six weeks since 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead after going on a Bumble date with a 37-year-old white man. According to police, her date was the one who called 911. Her family has accused authorities of improperly handling the investigation, and their attorney tells Access Hollywood he's planning on filing a lawsuit against the police department for alleged negligence. Former prosecutor Loni Coombs helps Access break down the latest developments in the case.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution