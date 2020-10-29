Also available on the nbc app

Lauren Jauregui is opening up about how a pervasive rumor about her and Camila Cabello affected her deeply. While chatting with Becky G on her Amazon Music podcast, "En La Sala," Lauren opened up about her experiences as a queer woman and how hard it was when fans began shipping her and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate. “People thought Camila and I were like, into each other, and that made me so uncomfortable. Like, disgustingly uncomfortable. Because I was queer, but she was not,” she said. Lauren went on to explain how the rumors made her “feel like a predator” and how they still color her interactions with other women.

