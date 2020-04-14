Also available on the nbc app

Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui has come under fire for recent comments allegedly criticizing vaccinations. The 23-year-old singer faced backlash after posting a video on Instagram that suggested the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by the flu vaccine. Lauren's caption read, "Freedom stripping. We'll see what's up when we wake the f--k up." She later apologized to fans for the controversial remarks as she attempted to explain her point of view. "I am not personally 'anti' anything," she tweeted. "I am and will always be pro-choice and autonomy. I don't believe anything should be enforced upon anyone."

Appearing: