Lauren Duggar Reflects On Pregnancy After Tragic Miscarriage: 'Life Is Such A Gift'

Also available on the NBC app

Pregnant Lauren Duggar is reflecting on her tragic miscarriage while also sharing her happiness about being expecting a baby girl with her husband Josiah Duggar. "Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year," she wrote. "This pregnancy hasn't been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from god."

Appearing: