Lauren Conrad Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy With Husband William Tell: Find Out His Cute Name!

Also available on the NBC app

Lauren Conrad is a mom of two! The reality alum and fashion designer welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband William Tell and shared the happy news with her Instagram followers on Oct. 9. LC kept a first peek at her little one under wraps for now, posting only a sweet drawing of the proud family on Instagram. But, she did reveal the newborn's adorable name! Her and William's newborn son joins 2-year-old big brother Liam.

Appearing: