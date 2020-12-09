Also available on the nbc app

Lauren Bushnell is debuting her baby bump! “The Bachelor” alum shared a sweet snap with her hubby Chris Lane on her Instagram story on Dec. 8, one day after announcing her pregnancy. The new mommy-to-be captioned the photo, “Trying to hide the belly.” The 30-year-old also shared a clip holding her little belly to show her baby’s growth. The reality star also gave fans an update on her pregnancy journey. Lauren and the country star first shared the happy news with a pair of Instagram announcements and the same ultrasound video. The couple are expecting their bundle of joy in June 2021.

