Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's baby boy has arrived! The "Bachelor" alum and the country singer officially became parents this week when they welcomed their first child, a son named Dutton Walker Lane. Lauren introduced the cutie in an Instagram photo, captioning it with his full name and birthdate: June 8, 2021. She added, "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!" In a post of his own, Chris wrote in part, "Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers."