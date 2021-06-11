Also available on the nbc app

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's baby boy has arrived! The "Bachelor" alum and the country singer officially became parents this week when they welcomed their first child, a son named Dutton Walker Lane. Lauren introduced the cutie in an Instagram photo, captioning it with his full name and birthdate: June 8, 2021. She added, "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!" In a post of his own, Chris wrote in part, "Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers."

