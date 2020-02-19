Also available on the NBC app

Lauren Ash loves a good food challenge! The actress, who served as a judge on this year's Miss America pageant, hilariously revealed to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans what her talent would be if she competed. "I think if I had to be asked it would probably be like hot dog eating. Like I've never competed professionally but I feel like I'd be good at it," he shared. Lauren also chatted about starring alongside America Ferrera in the hit NBC show, "Superstore," sharing how excited she was that the show just got picked up for a sixth season. Plus, Lauren talked about her podcast "Giving It Up For Less," revealing the "dumb secret" she once told her boyfriend.

