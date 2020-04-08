Also available on the NBC app

Laura Prepon is holding nothing back when it comes to motherhood. The actress, director and New York Times bestselling author got candid as she chatted with Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover via Zoom about her latest book, "You and I, as Mothers: A Feel-Good, Live-Well, Stay-Connected Guide For Moms." In addition to gushing about her two children with husband Ben Foster, the "That '70s Show" alum also opened up about the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy in 2018 due to medical reasons. "There was so much shame around the loss," she said. "And feeling like you had done something to cause it — which I didn't. But there's so much loss, you try to get a reason. For me, I just wanted a reason why."

