Laura Dern Was 'Struck' The First Time She Saw Brad Pitt: He Had An 'Energy I'd Never Seen Before'

Also available on the NBC app

Laura Dern knew Brad Pitt was a superstar from the very beginning! At the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, the Oscar nominee tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her favorite memory of Brad is first watching him in 1991's "Thelma & Louise." Laura recalled being "struck" by the actor's "energy" and star power, and noted that it's become a "privilege" to know him over the years. The actress also reflected on the acclaim she's received for "Marriage Story" and shared the first thing she's going to do when her busy award season comes to a close.

Appearing: