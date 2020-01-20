Also available on the NBC app

Laura Dern has had one incredible year, and she got to celebrate at the SAG awards with not one, but two casts: ‘Marriage Story’ And ‘Big Little Lies’! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood about how happy she is to be celebrating with all of her “girls” at this year’s SAG Awards before taking on the “Friends” quiz. Laura said that while she’s super close with Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston now, she most related to Lisa Kudrow’s character of Phoebe when the show first came out.

