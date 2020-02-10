Also available on the NBC app

Laura Dern spoke to the press just after her Oscar win for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story." When asked if she could nominate any female directors, Laura says, "If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I'd do it now!" Plus, Laura shares her thoughts on how women could have a greater voice in cinema, saying, "We have power to say something, and we don't see our culture reflected around us, we need to say something."

