Laura Dern has had an incredible year, and she’s celebrating the 92nd Academy Awards with someone extra special—her mother and children! The “Little Women” actress spoke with Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez and shared that she first attended the Oscars when she was just 7-years-old with her mom, Diane Ladd. The actress also explained how special it was to be wearing Armani, the same designer who dressed her and her mom over 40 years ago.

