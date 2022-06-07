Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Laura Dern Grateful That 'Jurassic World' Costars Helped Take Care Of Her Daughter While Filming

CLIP06/07/22
Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to Laura Dern about returning to the "Jurassic Park" franchise nearly 30 years after the original film along with her costars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. She spoke about her close bond with Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise and how they helped care for her teenage daughter while living together during filming. Laura also reflected on the iconic Jeff Goldblum shirtless scene from the original film and how she felt being in the room for it. "Jurassic World: Dominion" hits theaters June 10.

Appearing:
Tags: Laura Dern, Jurassic Park, dominion, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum
S0 E08 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.