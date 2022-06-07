Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to Laura Dern about returning to the "Jurassic Park" franchise nearly 30 years after the original film along with her costars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. She spoke about her close bond with Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise and how they helped care for her teenage daughter while living together during filming. Laura also reflected on the iconic Jeff Goldblum shirtless scene from the original film and how she felt being in the room for it. "Jurassic World: Dominion" hits theaters June 10.

