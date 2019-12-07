Laura and Vanessa Marano Emotionally Recount Showing Film To Sex Trafficking Survivors

Also available on the NBC app

Laura and Vanessa Marano are using their star power to make a change. The sisters dished to Access how they are trying to open the conversation surrounding sex trafficking and online exploitation in their new movie, "Saving Zoe," with Vanessa telling Access, "This conversation needs to happen. No change happens without discussion." The actresses also emotionally recount showing the film to survivors of sex trafficking and online exploitation and shared what it meant to them to have a positive reaction.

