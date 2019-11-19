Also available on the NBC app

Known only as Jane Doe 15, the latest Jeffrey Epstein accuser to go public described in a press conference what happened the night he allegedly raped her at his New Mexico ranch when she was just 15. She also claimed she was later invited to Epstein's private island and told Prince Andrew would be a guest. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, is calling for the royal to come forward to authorities with any information he may have about allegations against the late financier, following Andrew's controversial BBC interview. The prince has consistently maintained he did nothing wrong regarding his involvement with the late convicted sex offender.

