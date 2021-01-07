Also available on the nbc app

After the U.S. Capitol was stormed by rioters, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers kicked off their shows by reflecting on the historic events of the day. "Today was a disgrace. Today was disappointing. But, sadly, today was not a surprise. But it's important to remember that this is not who we are. I assure you there are more good people than there are bad, and good will prevail," Jimmy Fallon said.

Appearing: