Lashana Lynch Joins Other Actors Making History with Groundbreaking Roles In Hollywood

07/15/19
Has James Bond met his match? "Captain Marvel" standout Lashana Lynch is making waves in the iconic spy franchise with her new role as 007 in "Bond 25," and star Daniel Craig is here for it! Lashana's groundbreaking new role is just the latest example of Hollywood's increasingly inclusive casting decisions, from Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" to Zendaya as MJ in the newest "Spider-Man" movies.

