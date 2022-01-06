Also available on the nbc app

More than five years after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen first announced their split and three years the reality star filed for divorce, the estranged couple's marriage has finally come to an end, Access Hollywood can confirm. : "I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now officially divorced, with the Court signing and approving of their Stipulated Judgment as of December 15, 2021," Larsa's attorney said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

