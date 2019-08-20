Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife No. 7 After Nearly 22 Years Of Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

After more than two decades, Larry King is ending his marriage to Shawn Southwick. On Aug. 20, the CNN host submitted divorce papers to a Los Angeles court, Access Hollywood can confirm. Larry's marriage to Shawn has been his longest; the 85-year-old has tied the knot eight times with seven different women. The couple first filed for divorce nearly a decade ago, but they later withdrew their petitions, multiple outlets reported at the time. Larry and Shawn share two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon.

