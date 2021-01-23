Also available on the nbc app

Larry King has died at age 87. The famed TV broadcaster passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to his official Twitter account. Ora Media announced the news in a lengthy post, sharing "profound sadness" for the loss of their "co-founder, host and friend."The statement continued to honor King's six-decade career in media, which included a 25-year run on CNN's "Larry King Live," and his trademark no-nonsense style. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement read.

Appearing: