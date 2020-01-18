Also available on the NBC app

For the new documentary, "Hopelessly in Love," Larry Birkhead had to reflect on one of the most tumultuous chapters of his life. The ex-boyfriend of the late Anna Nicole Smith told Access Hollywood that it was "emotional" to look back "in such great detail" for the making of the film, which chronicles their love story, Anna Nicole's tragic death and his contentious custody battle for their then-infant daughter, Dannielynn. "The relationship almost killed me, to be honest," Larry said, adding that he was "pencil-thin" and "couldn't eat" amid his fight in court. "I was being spoonfed, to be honest, the week I got Dannielynn, because I just couldn't." Larry also told Access about now-13-year-old Dannielynn's bright personality, and he revealed the teen's reaction to seeing an unearthed video of her parents' Kentucky Derby meet-cute. "Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead" premieres Jan. 17 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

