Also available on the nbc app

It's been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith's shocking death, and her former boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, is remembering the late star. In a touching Instagram post, Larry shared an intimate photo of himself with Anna and wrote a heartfelt tribute. "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one-of-a-kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage ... We love you Anna Nicole," he said in part.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution