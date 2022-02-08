Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Larry Birkhead Remembers Anna Nicole Smith On 15th Anniversary of Her Death: 'We Love You'

CLIP02/08/22
Also available on the nbc app

It's been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith's shocking death, and her former boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, is remembering the late star. In a touching Instagram post, Larry shared an intimate photo of himself with Anna and wrote a heartfelt tribute. "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one-of-a-kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage ... We love you Anna Nicole," he said in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Larry Birkhead, Anna Nicole Smith, Death, anniversary, Dannielynn Birkhead
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.