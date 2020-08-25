Also available on the nbc app

Landon Clifford, known for his popular YouTube channel "Cam&Fam," has died at the age of 19 after suffering an unknown brain injury. His wife Camryn Clifford confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram. "August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was," she wrote.

Appearing: