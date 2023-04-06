Lance Reddick's cause of death has been determined. According to a death certificate first obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, the beloved "John Wick" star passed away from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The document is also said to state that the actor will be cremated. Reddick passed away on March 17 at just 60 years old. His rep shared with Access at the time that the loss was "sudden," and the LAPD told Access that no foul play was suspected.

