Lance Bass Wears Special Outfit To Honor *NSYNC's First MTV VMA Performance 20 Years Ago

Lance Bass is throwing it back to 1999! On the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, the *NSYNC band member revealed to Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez that the white T-shirt under his hot pink suit paid tribute to his group's first-ever performance at the annual award show, which happened nearly 20 years ago. He had the words to their iconic hit, “Tearin’ Up My Heart” embroidered on the t-shirt along with hearts and tears. Plus, Lance reveals the hilarious spot in his house where he put one of his eight VMA moonmen.

