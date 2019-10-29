Also available on the NBC app

Lance Bass was totally here for Jessica Biel's Halloween costume! The *NSYNC member reveals to Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that he thought Jessica "killed it" when she dressed up as her up as her former boy band husband, Justin Timberlake, for a spooky party. Lance says that he believes Jessica legit wore the same exact getup that Justin rocked back in the day, revealing that he thinks his pal still has all of his *NSYNC ensembles in storage. Lance also chats about all of his big projects, including his hit podcast "The Daily Popcast" and his "Bubble Tap Trailer."

Appearing: