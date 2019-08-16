Lance Bass Still 'Itching To Be A Dad' To Twins Despite 6 Failed Egg Donor Attempts

Also available on the NBC app

Lance Bass is eager to be a father! The *NSYNC alum opened up about the process of trying to have children with husband Michael Turchin during an appearance on "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast. "We went through seven donors," Lance revealed. "This seventh one looks like it worked. Hopefully in the next few weeks I'll be able to announce some nice celebration." The singer also admitted that he and his hubby have been planning for their unborn kids' zodiac signs!

