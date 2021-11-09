Main Content

Lance Bass Shocked To Discover He's Related To Britney Spears: 'This Is Amazing'

Also available on the nbc app

Lance Bass always thought of Britney Spears as his little sister, but it turns out she's actually his little cousin! While appearing on Ancestry's latest episode of "2 Lies & a Leaf" with his hubby Michael Turchin, the former NSYNC member discovered he has one "Lucky" relative. "Look, I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I'm related to the Queen of Pop,��� Lance said.

Appearing:
Clips

