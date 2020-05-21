Also available on the nbc app

Lance Bass and Jax Taylor chat with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and show him how to mix up a quarantine cocktail with their Just Add X line of mixers. Plus, with all the lockdown reunions making news, Lance reveals if there's an *NSYNC meet-up happening in the near future. And, Lance says he and his partner want to try to start a family at the end of summer. To get your own handcrafted mixer, head to JustAddX.com.

