Access
WEEKDAYS

Lance Bass Says *NSYNC Reunion Isn’t Happening, But 'There's Always An Open Door'

CLIP05/21/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Lance Bass and Jax Taylor chat with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and show him how to mix up a quarantine cocktail with their Just Add X line of mixers. Plus, with all the lockdown reunions making news, Lance reveals if there's an *NSYNC meet-up happening in the near future. And, Lance says he and his partner want to try to start a family at the end of summer. To get your own handcrafted mixer, head to JustAddX.com.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lance bass, NSYNC, lance bass interview, lance bass 2020, jax taylor, jax taylor 2020, jax taylor interview, access at home, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
S2020 E010 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Why Prince Harry Questioned Prince William's 'Concern' For Meghan Markle Prior To Royal Wedding
CLIP 10/08/20
Travis Scott Wants To Raise Daughter Stormi With Kylie Jenner To Be A Strong Black Woman
CLIP 10/08/20
Brie Bella Had Her 'Tubes Cut' After Second Child’s Birth: No 'More Babies'
CLIP 10/08/20
‘The Family Chantel’s’ Pedro Says His One Regret Was His Fight With River
CLIP 10/08/20
Katharine McPhee Pregnant With First Child With Husband David Foster (Reports)
CLIP 10/08/20
Brian Austin Green Jokes Pal Robin Thicke Is 'Phoning It In' On 'The Masked Singer'
CLIP 10/08/20
Melanie C Shares Story Of Prince William Making Peanut Butter Toast For Mel B
CLIP 10/08/20
Eboni K. Williams Joins 'Real Housewives Of New York' As First Black Cast Member
CLIP 10/08/20
Kristen Stewart Feels Pressure Playing Princess Diana In Biopic: 'The Accent Is Intimidating'
CLIP 10/08/20
Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer & More Celebs Get Naked In Voting PSA
CLIP 10/08/20
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Cameron Boyce In Special Way
CLIP 10/08/20
Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Open Up About Their Surprise Romance
CLIP 10/08/20
Viola Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker & More React To Kamala Harris And Mike Pence’s VP Debate
CLIP 10/08/20
Fleetwood Mac Viral Skateboarder Reflects On Finding Unexpected TikTok Stardom
CLIP 10/07/20
Ozzy Osbourne Pens Emotional Tribute To Eddie Van Halen: ‘I Thought He Was Brilliant’
CLIP 10/07/20
Chris Evans' Fans Marvel Over His Six-Pack Abs & Tattoo-Covered Torso
CLIP 10/07/20
Jeannie Mai Explains Why Wanting To 'Submit' To Jeezy Doesn't Mean What You Think
CLIP 10/07/20
Spike Lee Understands Why Chadwick Boseman Kept His Cancer A Secret While Filming 'Da 5 Bloods'
CLIP 10/07/20
Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark In Casual Wedding Ceremony: 'I Am So Proud To Be Your Wife'
CLIP 10/07/20
Jane Lynch Admits She Channels 'Glee's' Sue Sylvester For 'Weakest Link'
CLIP 10/07/20
Jill Duggar Has Been 'Distancing' Herself From Her Famous Family: 'We're Not on the Best Terms'
CLIP 10/07/20
Orlando Bloom Says Newborn Daughter Daisy Has Katy Perry's Blue Eyes
CLIP 10/07/20
Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Shared 'Trauma' Brought Them Together | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/07/20
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Expecting First Child Together
CLIP 10/07/20
Kelly Rowland Expecting Second Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon
CLIP 10/07/20
Britney Spears' Former Co-Conservator Speaks Out Amid #FreeBritney Movement
CLIP 10/06/20
Gloria Estefan & Family Tease Candid Conversations In Store On 'Red Table Talk' Spinoff
CLIP 10/06/20
Kate Middleton Chats With Students About COVID-19's Mental Health Impact
CLIP 10/06/20
Reba McEntire Reveals She's Dating 'CSI: Miami' Alum Rex Linn: 'He's Very Special'
CLIP 10/06/20
Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Pic Of Husband Alex Rodriguez In The Bathtub
CLIP 10/06/20
Eddie Van Halen, Legendary Guitarist, Dead At 65 After Cancer Battle
CLIP 10/06/20
Kylie Jenner Bakes Halloween Cookies With Daughter Stormi In Adorable Video
CLIP 10/06/20
Cassie Randolph's Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood Extended (Reports)
CLIP 10/06/20
Tim McGraw Writes Faith Hill Achingly Sweet Anniversary Note: 'My Oxygen Only Exists If You're By My Side'
CLIP 10/06/20
Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Initially Didn’t Like PDA With Justin Bieber
CLIP 10/06/20
Jane Seymour Still Asked To Recite This Hilarious 'Wedding Crashers' Line 15 Years Later
CLIP 10/06/20
Ian Ziering Reacts To Jessica Alba's Claim She Couldn't Make Eye Contact With '90210' Cast
CLIP 10/06/20
Meet Matt James' 'Bachelor' Contestants That Will Be Vying For His Heart | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 10/06/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Addresses Changes At 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' As Co-Executive Producer
CLIP 10/06/20
Sophie Turner Shows Off Joe Jonas’ New Tattoos
CLIP 10/06/20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community For 'Careless Mistake' In Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 10/06/20
Meghan McCain Jokingly Asks If ‘Your Nipples Can Actually Fall Off From Breast Feeding’
CLIP 10/06/20
Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Overwhelmed With Joy' As A Dad, 'DWTS' & Nikki Bella
CLIP 10/06/20
Jeannie Mai Reveals Her Mom Is Betting Against Her Winning 'DWTS'
CLIP 10/06/20
Skai Jackson Gets Candid About Cameron Boyce's Death Changing Her Outlook On Life
CLIP 10/06/20
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Finally On The Right Path' After 2-Year Sobriety
CLIP 10/06/20
Will Smith And Family Honored By Robin Williams’ Kids With Legacy Of Laughter Award
CLIP 10/06/20
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's COVID-19 Battle Was 'Really A Scary Time'
CLIP 10/05/20
Lori Loughlin's Life At Victorville Prison May Be 'A Shock To Her System,' Prison Consultant Says
CLIP 10/05/20
Man's Incredible 300-Pound Weight Loss Journey
CLIP 10/05/20
Katy Perry Uses Breast Pump & Urges Fans To 'Get Pumped To Vote' In Star-Studded Exercise Video
CLIP 10/05/20
BTS Explains Why They Donated $1M To Black Lives Matter
CLIP 10/05/20
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Celebrate Her Second Trimester: 'Already Planning Family Adventures'
CLIP 10/05/20
Eva Mendes Would Rather Be Home With Ryan Gosling Than Anywhere Else In The World
CLIP 10/05/20
Mariah Carey Says She & Ex-Fiancé James Packer Didn't Have 'A Physical Relationship'
CLIP 10/05/20
Ne-Yo Surprises Music Teacher & His Beloved Deaf Dog: See The Heartwarming Moment!
CLIP 10/05/20
David Dobrik Shuts Down Charlotte Dalessio Dating Rumors: ‘I’m Still Single’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/05/20
Justin Timberlake Reveals Why *NSYNC's Breakup Wasn't 'Big News' To The Band
CLIP 10/05/20
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Host Pumpkin Party For Daughter True & Her Cousins
CLIP 10/05/20
Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Rejection
CLIP 10/05/20
Nick Cordero's Widow Amanda Kloots Has A Fun-Filled Beach Day With Son Elvis
CLIP 10/05/20
Kelly Clarkson Taps Leon Bridges As 'Voice' Advisor: 'I'm Such A Fan Of His Talent' (Exclusive)
CLIP 10/05/20
'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child With Husband Christian Huff
CLIP 10/05/20
Prince William Says Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are ‘Very Cheeky’
CLIP 10/05/20
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Last Conversation With Late ‘Black Panther’ Star
CLIP 10/05/20
Adam Lambert Reveals Inspiration Behind His & Queen's New Live Album
CLIP 10/04/20
The Death of Caylee Anthony: Access True Crime Timeline
CLIP 10/04/20
Chris Harrison Says Matt James As New 'Bachelor' 'Is A Step In The Right Direction'
CLIP 10/03/20
Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Get Shout-Out From LeBron James: 'We're With You Guys'
CLIP 10/03/20
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Speak Publicly For First Time In Sweet Video
CLIP 10/03/20
'13 Going On 30' Star Christa B. Allen Talks TikTok Fame & Jennifer Garner Memories
CLIP 10/03/20
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sings Birthday Song As She Celebrates Turning 2
CLIP 10/02/20
Oprah Urges Kelly Ripa Not To Post Naked Photo On Her 50th Birthday!
CLIP 10/02/20
O.J. Simpson's Former Friend Looks Back 25 Years After Verdict
CLIP 10/02/20
Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Key To Staying In Shape In Quarantine
CLIP 10/02/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching 'Buffy' For The First Time In Quarantine: 'They Are Hooked'
CLIP 10/02/20
Tyler Cameron Has 'Struggled' Being Friends With Hannah Brown: 'It's Been Very Complicated & Tough'
CLIP 10/02/20
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Laid To Rest At Graceland With Grandfather Elvis
CLIP 10/02/20
James Lafferty ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Engagement To Alexandra Park
CLIP 10/02/20
Patrick J. Adams Is ‘Very Happy’ Meghan Markle Is Vocal About The Election
CLIP 10/02/20
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Daughter Has ‘Hole In Her Heart’
CLIP 10/02/20
Priyanka Chopra Is Getting Real & Honest In New Tell-All Memoir 'Unfinished'
CLIP 10/02/20
See Jim Carrey And Maya Rudolph As Joe Biden And Kamala Harris In ‘SNL’ Sneak Peek
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, ‘Drag Race’ Stars & More Stun At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Lovato Accused By Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Of Using Him For PR Stunt
CLIP 10/02/20
Celebrities React To Donald Trump & Melania Trump's Positive COVID-19 Tests
CLIP 10/02/20
Chrissy Teigen's Mom Holds Late Grandson Jack During Tearful Farewell
CLIP 10/01/20
Rihanna Reveals Her Go-To Quarantine Outfit
CLIP 10/01/20
Phylicia Rashad Remembers Former Student Chadwick Boseman: His 'Legacy Is A Rich One'
CLIP 10/01/20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Daddy Goals As He Sends Daughter Soaring Into The Air In Sweet Pool Video
CLIP 10/01/20
Lily Collins Knew She Wanted To Be Charlie McDowell's Wife 'The Second That' She Met Him
CLIP 10/01/20
Nyle DiMarco Breaks Down 'The Heart' Of 'Deaf U': 'There's No One Right Way To Be Deaf'
CLIP 10/01/20
Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 'Girl, Interrupted' Co-Star As Witness In Custody Trial
CLIP 10/01/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Have Sweet Video Chat With Koala Saved From Australian Bushfires
CLIP 10/01/20
Naya Rivera's Unique Secret Talent Revealed By 'Glee' Co-Star Chris Colfer
CLIP 10/01/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.