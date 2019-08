Also available on the NBC app

Lance Bass and his family are mourning a difficult loss. The *NSYNC artist revealed on Instagram on Aug. 29 that his beloved grandfather, Elza "Shorty" Pulliam, had passed away at the age of 91. "Today, we lost a true angel on earth. My Papa has moved on to his next adventure in the stars," he wrote alongside a variety of sweet photos and videos of Shorty through the years.

