Kate Middleton Recycles 2011 Gown For Earthshot Awards As Prince William Wears Green Velvet Suit
CLIP 10/17/21
Main Content
Lance Bass is a dad – times two! The NSYNC band member and his husband, Michael Turchin, are the proud parents to fraternal twins. Lance shared the good news on Instagram on Thursday and said that his daughter and son were born on October 13th. He posted pictures of their birth certificates, revealing that the couple named their daughter, Violet Betty and son, Alexander James. "The baby dragons have arrived!! I [cannot] express how much love I feel right now," he wrote in the caption.