Lance Bass is going to be a dad! The former 'NSYNC member revealed to People that he and his husband Michael Turchin are going to be parents to boy-girl twins. The couple's upcoming bundle of joys are due in November via surrogate. "We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being," Lance shared.

