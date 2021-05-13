Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lana Condor Weighs In On The Importance Of Diversity In Films

CLIP05/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

The sweet taste of victory! That’s what Lana Condor has on her mind when it comes to the upcoming MTV TV and Movie Awards. The “To All The Boys “ star joined Scott Evans and Zuri Hall in studio on Access Daily to discuss the third installment of the popular romantic movie series and what it would mean to her to win “Best Movie” at the awards show. Lana said, “I’m nervous. We won ‘Best Kiss’ a couple years ago, so I’m hopeful! I’m hopeful.” When asked about how she feels about diverse representation in movies, Lana said, “I think it’s all about making sure people feel seen and feel less alone.” Lana also has a fashion collection with Vera Bradley which is available now!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, access daily, Zuri Hall, Scott Evans, lana condor, nbc, MTV TV and Movie Awards, to all the boys, Best Kiss, best picture, Best Movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, romantic, Awards, award show, Hopeful, Diverse, Diversity, Representation, Asian, minorities, Minority, fashion, collection, Vera Bradley
S2021 E06 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.