The sweet taste of victory! That’s what Lana Condor has on her mind when it comes to the upcoming MTV TV and Movie Awards. The “To All The Boys “ star joined Scott Evans and Zuri Hall in studio on Access Daily to discuss the third installment of the popular romantic movie series and what it would mean to her to win “Best Movie” at the awards show. Lana said, “I’m nervous. We won ‘Best Kiss’ a couple years ago, so I’m hopeful! I’m hopeful.” When asked about how she feels about diverse representation in movies, Lana said, “I think it’s all about making sure people feel seen and feel less alone.” Lana also has a fashion collection with Vera Bradley which is available now!

