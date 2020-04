Also available on the NBC app

Lana Condor talks with Access Hollywood at the premiere for "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and reveals her most embarrassing moment of all time, and how she projectile vomited in front of a massive crowd. She also dishes on the last day on set. "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" is on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020.

Appearing: