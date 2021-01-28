Also available on the nbc app

Lana Condor isn't quite ready to say goodbye to her beloved character Lara Gene. The actress chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the third and last installment of "To All The Boys." Lana admitted that she is in total denial over the franchise ending but explained why it’s also very bittersweet. The star also opened up about how she felt more timid and calculated in how she presented herself before starring in the movies, but now she feels power in stepping up in the world and trying new things. Plus, Lana got candid about her boyfriend Anthony and shared how he's been such a "trooper" through filming the three movies. "To All The Boys: Forever And Always" is set to premiere on Netflix Feb. 12.

Appearing: