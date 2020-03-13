Also available on the NBC app

Lamorne Morris stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez about his new flick "Bloodshot," which hits theaters March 13. Lamorne chatted about what it was like to work alongside Vin Diesel in the new blockbuster. Lamorne also hilariously shared how Vin reacted to celebrating his birthday on set, joking that he's still waiting for a gift. Plus, Lamorne talked about his hopes for joining the "Jumanji" movie franchise.

