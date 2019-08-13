Lamar Odom Says New Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Different Than His Past Loves Because 'She's Black'

Also available on the NBC app

Lamar Odom is turning a new leaf with Sabrina Parr. The former NBA pro and his health and life coach girlfriend sat down with "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show's" Gary With Da Tea to discuss their relationship. The couple joked about one of the obvious differences between their relationship and the ones in Lamar's past ("It's the truth, she's black," he said) and discussed other reasons why they've made it work thus far.

Appearing: