Also available on the nbc app

It's over between Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr! Just one year after he popped the big question, the former NBA star's fiancée took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the two have called it quits. "Y'all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the 33-year-old wrote. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Appearing: