Lamar Odom is ready to walk down the aisle! The NBA star announced his engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr in a gushing Instagram post, telling followers that his bride-to-be is "the ONE" for him. Sabrina shared the happy news on social media too, giving fans an up-close look at the stunning pear-shaped sparkler Lamar gave her. The couple's new milestone comes after Lamar penned a sweet tribute to his fiancée over her surprise 40th birthday celebration for him. "She's amazing and has shown me so much about love and life!" he wrote.

