Access Hollywood
Lamar Odom Hopes To Be Friends With Khloe Kardashian: 'Would Be A Blessing' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lamar Odom is opening up about why he wants to reconnect with Khloe Kardashian. He told Access Hollywood that his ex-wife was there for him during his "darkest time," and says it's something he can never forget. "I'd be lying if I said I could just remove myself from that. Even though I know time moves on, people change. She might not feel the same, and I'm ok with that … being around her would be a blessing or just being her friend," he said. Lamar was voted off "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday.

