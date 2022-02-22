Lamar Odom is opening up about why he wants to reconnect with Khloe Kardashian. He told Access Hollywood that his ex-wife was there for him during his "darkest time," and says it's something he can never forget. "I'd be lying if I said I could just remove myself from that. Even though I know time moves on, people change. She might not feel the same, and I'm ok with that … being around her would be a blessing or just being her friend," he said. Lamar was voted off "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday.

