Also available on the nbc app

Are Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr alrady back together? Just days after the news of their split, the couple reunited to mark a romantic milestone in their relationship. The fitness guru seemingly confirmed the reconciliation on her Instagram Story by posting a loved-up snap with the former NBA player. She wrote, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary." The PDA-filled photo came a week after Sabrina announced the pair's breakup on social media. The apparently on-again lovebirds got engaged in November 2019 after three months of dating.

Appearing: