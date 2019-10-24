Lamar Odom Broke Up With Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian: I Was 'An Immature Punk'

Also available on the NBC app

Lamar Odom is opening up about the end of his relationship with Taraji P. Henson. In a sneak peak clip of the new TV One docuseries "Uncensored," the former NBA star reveals the real reason why his romance with the "Empire" star ended. "Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he confessed.

