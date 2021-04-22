Also available on the nbc app

Lamar Odom is speaking out about his connection to the Kardashian family. The former NBA star spoke with “Vlad TV” where he blasted the “Kardashian Curse,” a rumor that men involved with the reality stars are cursed once they breakup, calling it “stupidity.” The 41-year-old was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, with the two finalizing their divorce in 2016. Lamar also credits the Kardashian family for his continued fame in Hollywood.

