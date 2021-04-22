Britney Spears Picks New Celebrity Attorney For Conservatorship Battle
CLIP 07/14/21
Lamar Odom is speaking out about his connection to the Kardashian family. The former NBA star spoke with “Vlad TV” where he blasted the “Kardashian Curse,” a rumor that men involved with the reality stars are cursed once they breakup, calling it “stupidity.” The 41-year-old was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, with the two finalizing their divorce in 2016. Lamar also credits the Kardashian family for his continued fame in Hollywood.